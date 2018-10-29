18-year-old found shot to death in northeast Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a teenager found dead in the street Friday night after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the northeast valley.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to a neighborhood near Pecos Road and Haddock Avenue, north of Carey Avenue, after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

They found 18-year-old Aaron Rodriguez of North Las Vegas dead in the street. Rodriguez died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police believed two men were involved in the shooting. As of Monday morning, no suspects were in custody.

