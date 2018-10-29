Homicides

18-year-old found shot to death in northeast Las Vegas identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2018 - 11:44 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a teenager found dead in the street Friday night after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the northeast valley.

Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to a neighborhood near Pecos Road and Haddock Avenue, north of Carey Avenue, after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

They found 18-year-old Aaron Rodriguez of North Las Vegas dead in the street. Rodriguez died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police believed two men were involved in the shooting. As of Monday morning, no suspects were in custody.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

