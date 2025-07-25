18-year-old woman arrested in Pahrump fatal shooting case

The charges against the suspect in the shooting death of Joey Perry include providing misleading information about the whereabouts of a suspect’s cellphone.

Teen killed boy outside NLV mini-mart after confronting others inside, report says

Teen paroled in fatal shooting of Bonanza senior found with gun, authorities say

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, right, confirmed that Nevaeh Miller, 18, was arrested in connection with the July 5, 2025, killing of Joey Perry at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Kurtis Hatherly, older brother of Joey Perry, speaks to the crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Joey on Friday, July 11, 2025 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump. Standing with him are mother Mari Ausiello, older brother Brandon, grandmother and sister Christiana Latini-Cooper. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Pahrump woman has been arrested in connection with the July 5 shooting death of 22-year-old Joey Perry at a community movie showing at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Nevaeh Miller, 18, faces charges of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender, of destroying or concealing evidence and making a false statement to obstruct a peace officer, according to a declaration of probable cause provided by the sheriff’s department.

Miller, who was already in custody on a domestic battery charge, came under scrutiny as detectives continued their investigation into the Perry’s death. Two suspects — Anthony Aguilar, 18, and Carlos Blakely, 19 — have since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

An arrest report said detectives determined that Miller provided misleading and false information about the whereabouts of a cellphone belonging Blakely. The report said Blakely wasn’t in possession of any cellular devices when he surrendered to authorities in Las Vegas.

The report also alleged that Miller “committed the crime of obstruction by willfully making untrue and misleading statements to law enforcement.”

Miller was booked into the Nye County Jail and held on $100,000 bail, according to the jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.