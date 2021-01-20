18-year-old woman fatally shot in crowded car identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed Monday when someone fired from the backseat of a crowded vehicle.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed Monday when someone fired from the backseat of a crowded vehicle in an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

She was Ayiana Wess, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. It remained unclear Wednesday if the shooting, which police said happened just after 8:20 p.m. at the Corona del Sol Apartments, 4700 E. Charleston Blvd., was accidental or intentional.

“Right now we don’t know what led up to the shooting,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday night, adding that detectives are looking into both possibilities.

Wess was taken to University Medical Center, where she died. Her death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the torso, but homicide rulings from the coroner’s office do not mean that a criminal act happened.

Six people — a mix of teens and young adults — were inside the vehicle with Wess listening to music when the shooting happened, Spencer said.

A young woman and two young men who were inside the car fled before police arrived, Spencer said. It remained unclear Wednesday if detectives had spoken with them.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email detectives at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.