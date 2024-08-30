19-year-old killed in east Las Vegas Valley shooting

The 19-year-old victim had been on the front porch of a residence when he had a brief conversation with somebody and was shot, police said.

Police are investigating a the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The death was reported about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Desert Inn Road near McLeod Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The victim had been on a front porch of a residence when he had a brief conversation with somebody and was shot, Johansson said in a briefing late Thursday night.

He came into the apartment and told his mother and sister that he had been shot.

First responders took him to Sunrise Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A possible suspect fled over the south wall of the complex, according to witnesses, Johansson said. There was no good description of the suspect as detectives were still working the scene after 10:30 p.m.

Johansson said he did not believe that the shooting was random.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.