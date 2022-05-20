81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

19-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 4:22 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a man killed in a North Las Vegas shooting this week.

Justyn Robertson, 19, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds of the back and chest, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Robertson was shot at an apartment complex just prior to midnight on Monday in the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way. He died at University Medical Center, police said.

A second victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-2133. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
2
Southern Nevada hospitals with ‘superbug’ cases identified
Southern Nevada hospitals with ‘superbug’ cases identified
3
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
4
A’s down to 2 Vegas sites; public funding now in play
A’s down to 2 Vegas sites; public funding now in play
5
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas mobster Tony "The Ant" Spilotro is shown at his former home at 4675 Balfour Drive in ...
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
By Jeff Burbank and Geoff Schumacher The Mob Museum

Two experts at Las Vegas’ Mob Museum hypothesize that the ruthless enforcer killed one of three men with mob ties who disappeared decades ago without a trace.