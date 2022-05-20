19-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Justyn Robertson was shot in the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way late Monday.
The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified a man killed in a North Las Vegas shooting this week.
Justyn Robertson, 19, of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds of the back and chest, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Robertson was shot at an apartment complex just prior to midnight on Monday in the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way. He died at University Medical Center, police said.
A second victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.
No suspect has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-2133. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
