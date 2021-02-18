19-year-old shot, killed at southwest apartment complex ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The victim was James Baugh of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Baugh was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police were called about 4 p.m. to The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes, 8975 W. Warm Springs Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said shortly after the shooting.

Investigators believe Baugh was shot during a fight, Spencer said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest.

Spencer said the fight happened after Baugh drove to the complex to meet two other men. At some point, a fight broke out in the parking lot between the three.

One of the men then shot Baugh, Spencer said.

It remained unclear Thursday if any suspects in the incident lived in the complex or what — if any — relationship they had.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

