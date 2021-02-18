55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

19-year-old shot, killed at southwest apartment complex ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 11:38 am
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at The Clubs at Rhodes Ra ...
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

The victim was James Baugh of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Baugh was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police were called about 4 p.m. to The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes, 8975 W. Warm Springs Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said shortly after the shooting.

Investigators believe Baugh was shot during a fight, Spencer said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest.

Spencer said the fight happened after Baugh drove to the complex to meet two other men. At some point, a fight broke out in the parking lot between the three.

One of the men then shot Baugh, Spencer said.

It remained unclear Thursday if any suspects in the incident lived in the complex or what — if any — relationship they had.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell nearly 100 Las Vegas properties
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell nearly 100 Las Vegas properties
2
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
Sisolak says residents 65 and older eligible for vaccine next week
3
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
4
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
5
2 children found at scene of apparent murder-suicide in Henderson
2 children found at scene of apparent murder-suicide in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST