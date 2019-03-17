$1M bail set for suspect in Las Vegas woman’s death

Dariaz Higgins (Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In this Friday, March 15, 2019, photo, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales holds a photo of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson as he speaks at a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Milwaukee. A child's body found wrapped in a blanket along a Minnesota highway is believed to be that of Noelani, a missing 2-year-old girl whose mom police have said was fatally shot by her former pimp, authorities announced Saturday. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE — Cash bond is set at $1 million for a 34-year-old man accused of killing a missing girl’s mother in Milwaukee.

Dariaz Higgins appeared in court Sunday on charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Higgins is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sierra Robinson of Las Vegas and wounding another woman last week.

Higgins is the father of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson. Authorities say a child’s body found wrapped in a blanket along a southern Minnesota highway on Friday night is believed to be Noelani’s.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. That death remains under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive in the death of Sierra Robinson. Police said Higgins was Robinson’s pimp and they had been romantically involved but were no longer together.

On Saturday evening, about 50 people gathered at a pond in Aliante Nature Discovery Park to remember the mother and daughter.