2 arrested in California in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas.

Marquita Wheeler, 42, and Tremaine Gentry, 18, were taken into custody Monday by the Fresno Police Department, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Both were booked into the King County (California) Jail awaiting extradition to Las Vegas for open murder.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22, and officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victims as Sam McCoy, 38, and Donald Brown. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds ruled homicides.

Authorities said that an altercation occurred between multiple people when the two men were shot.

