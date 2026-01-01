54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

2 arrested in California in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue in Las ...
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. ( ...
Suspect in Las Vegas shooting death arrested in California
Adrian Bailey, who is accused of killing his mother and father on Saturday, addresses the court ...
Man accused of killing parents with baseball bat appears in court
Honor Guard members carry the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow, 46, ...
Top reporter stories from 2025 include slain officer, danger on Las Vegas streets
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man arrested after ‘illegal street takeover’ shooting death in Las Vegas
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

Two people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred this month in downtown Las Vegas.

Marquita Wheeler, 42, and Tremaine Gentry, 18, were taken into custody Monday by the Fresno Police Department, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Both were booked into the King County (California) Jail awaiting extradition to Las Vegas for open murder.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22, and officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victims as Sam McCoy, 38, and Donald Brown. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds ruled homicides.

Authorities said that an altercation occurred between multiple people when the two men were shot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES