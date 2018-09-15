2 arrested in connection with body found at Clark County park

Las Vegas police have announced the arrest of a man in the death of a woman whose body was found at Clark County Wetlands Park in June. Another man also was arrested on a related kidnapping charge.

Carlos Portillo, left, and Larry Porchia (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Asia Griego, 24 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police also announced the arrest of another man on a related kidnapping charge.

In a Friday news release, police asked anyone with information about the death of 24-year-old Asia Griego to contact Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigators.

On June 5, Griego’s body was found slumped over in an area with dense vegetation about 300 yards from the park’s visitor center, police said. She died of a gunshot wound to the back of her head, the Clark County coroner’s office determined.

Larry Porchia, 45, was arrested on July 4, according to jail records. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, according to court records.

Carlos Portillo, 32, was arrested on June 25 and later charged with first-degree kidnapping, records show.

Anyone with information about the crime may call Metro homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

