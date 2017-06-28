ad-fullscreen
Homicides

2 arrested in fatal February shooting in east Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2017 - 7:14 am
 

Two 28-year-old men are accused of murder in a deadly February shooting in east Las Vegas.

DaJuan Marquise Barnwell and Demetrus Johnny Thomas were jailed Tuesday in the death of 36-year-old Michael Mosley, Las Vegas police confirmed. Warrants for their arrest were issued May 26. They’re each being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center.

Metropolitan Police Department implicated the pair in the Feb. 17 shooting at The Hamptons, an apartment complex at 3070 S. Nellis Blvd., near Desert Inn Road.

Arriving officers found Mosley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Metro’s homicide section investigated the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight among several women in front of the apartment complex. Several men got involved and one was shot. It appeared the people knew one another and may have been related, police said at the time.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

