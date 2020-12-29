2 arrested in fatal shooting of ‘elderly’ man, police say

Officers were called to the 4400 block of East Bennett Drive around 6:36 p.m. Sunday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Otis Buchanan, left, and Dalana Smedley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man and a woman were arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of an “elderly” man in southeast Las Vegas on Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of East Bennett Drive around 6:36 p.m. Sunday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said in a statement. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said late Sunday that the suspect fled the scene on foot. Police said 36-year-old Otis Buchanan and his friend, 31-year-old Dalana Smedley, were arrested Monday and taken into custody without incident.

Police said Buchanan and Smedley followed the man home from a bar and, when he got out of his car, Buchanan shot him, took his wallet and fled the area.

Jail records show that the two were booked into the Clark County Detention Center, and each faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. They are expected in court Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.