ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Homicides

2 arrested in fatal Sunday morning shooting in east Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2017 - 6:51 am
 

A person was shot and killed Sunday morning in the eastern valley, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting about 1:20 a.m. at 3355 Cape Cod Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records.

Two people have since been arrested in the homicide, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Police expect to release more information about the shooting later Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like