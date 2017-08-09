2 arrested in fatal Sunday morning shooting in east Las Vegas

A person was shot and killed Sunday morning in the eastern valley, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting about 1:20 a.m. at 3355 Cape Cod Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records.

Two people have since been arrested in the homicide, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Police expect to release more information about the shooting later Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

No further information was immediately available.

3355 Cape Cod Drive Las Vegas, Nevada