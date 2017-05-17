2 arrested in shooting death of man in northwest Las Vegas

Theyron Paxton and William Bogan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have arrested two 18-year-old men in the shooting death of a man found dead in a car last week in northwest Las Vegas.

William Camron Bogan and Thayron Paxton were booked Tuesday into Henderson Detention Center, each on a single count of open murder, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Neither man has local criminal convictions, according to court records.

Metropolitan Police Department officers named them as suspects in the death of 25-year-old Dareon L. Deas. Police said Deas was sitting in a car about 6 p.m. May 11 outside the Bloom Apartment Homes at 7075 W. Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, when two men entered his vehicle through the rear doors.

Police said both men were armed and apparently robbed Deas before shooting him. Deas died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this article.

