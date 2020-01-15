2 arrested in slaying during alleged drug robbery in Henderson

A man believed to have been shot in a robbery during a drug deal a week ago in Henderson has died, and two suspects have been arrested, police said.

Eduardo Rosario (left) and Brian Vergara. (Henderson Police Department)

A man who was shot last week during what detectives have characterized as a drug-related shooting in Henderson has died, and two men have been arrested, city police announced Wednesday.

Eduardo Japheth Rosario, 19, and Brian Vergara, 18, were arrested two days after the Jan. 8 shooting, which took place around 8:30 p.m. near Kenwood Peak Avenue and Wagner Valley Street, just east of Coronado High School, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Rosario was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count each of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and drug possession with intent to sell, while Vergara was booked on one count of possession with intent to sell, police said.

Court records show that as of Wednesday, the battery charge against Rosario had not been upgraded to a murder charge.

Detectives said they believe that the victim tried to conduct a “drug rip” on Rosario and Vergara on the night of the shooting, leading to an altercation. He died Sunday from his injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said, marking the first homicide investigated this year by the Police Department.

The victim had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Wednesday morning. His name and cause and manner of death will be released after his family has been notified.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and no other details will be released.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.