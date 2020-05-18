2 arrested on suspicion of murder in Tropicana shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Thursday shooting of a man at a shopping center near the UNLV campus.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is detained as Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man is detained as Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Thursday shooting of a man at a shopping center near the UNLV campus.

Frederick Douglas and Sean Powell, both 32, are each booked at the jail on counts of conspiracy to commit murder and open murder. They were each booked under a Las Vegas police event number that matches the event number of the fatal shooting Thursday that is believed to be a drug-related killing.

Officers were called at about 12:35 p.m. to the 1100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers arrived at the shopping center, they found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said Friday. Detectives believe the shooting was “narcotics related.”

The victim’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information has not been released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.