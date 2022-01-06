2 charged with murder in Laughlin casino brawl

Two men are charged with murder after a brawl at a Laughlin casino in July left a man dead, according to arrest warrants released Wednesday.

Julio Arrezola-Rodriguex, left, and David Cruz. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Julio Arrezola-Rodriguez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

David Cruz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Julio Arrezola-Rodriguez and David Cruz have been arrested, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The dates of their arrests were not available.

Cruz posted bail in Henderson on Sept. 21, according to court records. It was unclear where Arrezola-Rodriguez was arrested.

Police said both were involved in a large fight outside the Aquarius resort, 1900 S. Casino Drive, in the early morning of July 30.

Police said Alejo Jack Areyan was with a group of people that got into a quarrel with another group, which included Cruz and Arrezola-Rodriguez. The groups came together near the exit of the casino, at which point Cruz punched another man “without provocation.”

That led to a brawl, during which Areyan punched Cruz, according to the warrant. Arrezola-Rodriguez came over to help and started punching and kicking Areyan, who fell to the ground. After he was on the ground and not moving, Cruz and Arrezola-Rodriguez continued to punch, kick and stomp on Areyan’s face. They left him on the ground as the fight continued, police said.

Areyan died of blunt force head trauma, according to the Mohave County medical examiner, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Cruz’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 27. Court information for Arrezola-Rodriguez was unavailable.

