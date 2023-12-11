2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley apartment shooting

At least four people are dead in a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex, police said Monday morning.

Las Vegas police is investigating after four people are dead in a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex at 7500 Oso Blanca Road, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting occurred on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road, near Durango Drive and U.S. Highway 95, where five people were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Of the five people shot, three were under the age of 14.

Metro Lt. Robert Price said in a press conference Monday afternoon that two of the children shot had died at the scene, while a third who was “clinging to life” was taken to University Medical Center.

Police believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, Price said.

A man, who was not identified, is believed to have shot the children, an adult female and himself. Price said the man was on house arrest, and did not provide further details.

Police have not identified the relationships between everyone involved, but believe there is “some sort of tie,” Price said.

Price said the call to police came in just after 10 a.m., but police believe the shooting took place in the early morning hours.

The suspect’s brother called police Monday morning after he visited his brother’s apartment to “check in” on him, and found the five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds inside, according to Price.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., an email was sent to residents of the Loreto & Palacio Apartments at 7545 Oso Blanca Road:

“We are reaching out to inform you of an isolated incident that occurred in Building 9 on the Loreto side of the property recently,” the message read in part. “We want to emphasize that this was an isolated event, and we are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.”

Late Monday morning, police had taped off a section of the parking lot and a building in the southwest corner of the complex. At least four Metropolitan Police Department vehicles, unmarked police vehicles, a Clark County School District Emergency Management vehicle were parked outside.

The homicide investigation is expected to last several more hours at the apartment complex, Price said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff reporters Ricardo Torres-Cortez and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this story.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.