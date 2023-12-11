2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide

At least four people died in a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people were shot and killed, while a child was “clinging to life,” in what police described Monday as a murder-suicide inside a northwest valley apartment.

Three of the victims were younger than 14, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Robert Price told news reporters outside the Loreto &Palacio Apartments at 7545 Oso Blanca Road, near Durango Drive and U.S. Highway 95.

Price said the shooter’s brother had gone to the apartment around 10 a.m. and discovered a grim scene before calling 911.

“Upon his arrival, he made entry into the house and observed several individuals inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds,” Price said.

Police entered the apartment and found the bodies of a man, woman and two children, along with another child who was taken to University Medical Center.

Price said the man, who had been on house arrest, shot the woman, children and himself.

Asked about the relationship between shooter and the victims, Price said only that “there was some sort of tie.”

Price said it was too early to say whether there was a history of domestic violence reported at the home, noting that it was part of the overall homicide investigation.

Price spoke about suicide and the holiday season, noting that there was help out there.

“It doesn’t have to end like this,” he said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., an email was sent to residents of the Loreto &Palacio Apartments at 7545 Oso Blanca Road:

“We are reaching out to inform you of an isolated incident that occurred in Building 9 on the Loreto side of the property recently,” the message read in part. “We want to emphasize that this was an isolated event, and we are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.”

Late Monday morning, police had taped off a section of the parking lot and a building in the southwest corner of the complex. Along with officers, several Metropolitan Police Department vehicles, unmarked police vehicles, and a Clark County School District Emergency Management vehicle were parked outside.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

