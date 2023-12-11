42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide

2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley apartment shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
Updated December 11, 2023 - 7:09 pm
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex, M ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people are dead in a shooting at a northwest valle ...
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people are dead in a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex at 7500 Oso Blanca Road, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people are dead in a shooting at a northwest valle ...
Las Vegas police is investigating after four people are dead in a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex at 7500 Oso Blanca Road, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca R ...
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca R ...
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca R ...
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca R ...
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas. (Peter Levitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people were shot and killed, while a child was “clinging to life,” in what police described Monday as a murder-suicide inside a northwest valley apartment.

Three of the victims were younger than 14, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Robert Price told news reporters outside the Loreto &Palacio Apartments at 7545 Oso Blanca Road, near Durango Drive and U.S. Highway 95.

Price said the shooter’s brother had gone to the apartment around 10 a.m. and discovered a grim scene before calling 911.

“Upon his arrival, he made entry into the house and observed several individuals inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds,” Price said.

Police entered the apartment and found the bodies of a man, woman and two children, along with another child who was taken to University Medical Center.

Price said the man, who had been on house arrest, shot the woman, children and himself.

Asked about the relationship between shooter and the victims, Price said only that “there was some sort of tie.”

Price said it was too early to say whether there was a history of domestic violence reported at the home, noting that it was part of the overall homicide investigation.

Price spoke about suicide and the holiday season, noting that there was help out there.

“It doesn’t have to end like this,” he said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., an email was sent to residents of the Loreto &Palacio Apartments at 7545 Oso Blanca Road:

“We are reaching out to inform you of an isolated incident that occurred in Building 9 on the Loreto side of the property recently,” the message read in part. “We want to emphasize that this was an isolated event, and we are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.”

Late Monday morning, police had taped off a section of the parking lot and a building in the southwest corner of the complex. Along with officers, several Metropolitan Police Department vehicles, unmarked police vehicles, and a Clark County School District Emergency Management vehicle were parked outside.

Staff reporters Peter Levitt and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this story.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.

MOST READ
1
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley apartment shooting
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley apartment shooting
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
3
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
4
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
5
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson police: Man held knife toward officers, asked to be shot
Henderson police: Man held knife toward officers, asked to be shot
Suspect who shot 5 homeless men still on the run, police say
Suspect who shot 5 homeless men still on the run, police say
Police: Man shot, killed in southwest valley shopping center
Police: Man shot, killed in southwest valley shopping center
Man wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting
Man wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
Police: Ex-Metro employee shot, killed man in parking dispute
Police: Ex-Metro employee shot, killed man in parking dispute