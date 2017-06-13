2 dead, 1 hospitalized in central Las Vegas shooting

Metro investigates a double homicide in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Lt. Dan McGrath talks about a double homicide in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Four people were in a rental car when a man sitting behind the driver shot the other three occupants about 3:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville Street, Metropolitan Police Department said. Callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots, yelling and screaming, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The driver and the front seat passenger were killed. The rear passenger, a male in his late 20s, was shot in the face and hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition. It appeared he was shot first, McGrath said, and he had bullet fragments in his head.

McGrath said the shooter and the victims likely knew each other.

“We’re not sure if they met down here, but they’re all inside the vehicle,” McGrath said. “You don’t let … strangers inside your vehicle.”

He said the driver appeared to be a woman in her 20s, adding she was shot at least three times. The front-seat passenger was a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, McGrath said. He was shot in the head.

The rear passenger window was shot out. The car kept going and hit a pole. The driver tried to get out as it moved, leaving behind a trail of blood and her hair.

“I don’t know if he tried to pull her back in the car but the door was open,” McGrath said.

The three people shot were not armed, McGrath said. The gunman fled the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman and man killed once next of kin is notified.

On Feb. 15, 18-year-old Larenzo Hardison was shot in the right eye at an apartment on the 4000 block of Silver Dollar Avenue. He died the next day. Police later arrested 25-year-old Ericka Winn on a murder charge.

In another nearby homicide, a man shot and killed his neighbor, later identified 39-year-old Jose Luis Vasquez, the morning of May 16 at 2880 S. Decatur Blvd., near Pennwood Avenue. Police said the shooter may have been acting in self-defense.

“We’ve had some problems down here,” McGrath said.

Reporter Dana Rutkin contributed to this report.

