2 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting in central Las Vegas

Metro investigates a double homicide in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Lt. Dan McGrath talks about a double homicide in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, Lt. David Gordon said.

Four people were riding in a rental car when the person sitting behind the driver shot the other three, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The driver, a woman, and the passenger in the front seat, a man, were killed. The passenger next to the shooter was shot in the face and hospitalized. He had bullet fragments in his head and was in critical condition, McGrath said.

The shooter left the vehicle as it was moving and fled the scene.

McGrath said the shooter and the victims likely knew each other.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reporter Dana Rutkin contributed to this article. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

