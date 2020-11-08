2 dead, 1 injured in domestic-violence shooting in Henderson

A 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a domestic violence-related shooting, Henderson police reported Sunday.

Police were called at 2:35 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Warm Springs Road, where “banging and yelling” could be heard in the background by the call taker, police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pair began arguing just before gunshots were fired, the release said.

Another 36-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A previous version of this story had the wrong age of the woman who died.

