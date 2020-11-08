48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Homicides

2 dead, 1 injured in domestic-violence shooting in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 6:58 am
 
Updated November 8, 2020 - 6:11 pm

A 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are dead after a domestic violence-related shooting, Henderson police reported Sunday.

Police were called at 2:35 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Warm Springs Road, where “banging and yelling” could be heard in the background by the call taker, police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pair began arguing just before gunshots were fired, the release said.

Another 36-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A previous version of this story had the wrong age of the woman who died.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
2
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
Sisolak won’t close economy but warns next 2 weeks crucial in COVID fight
3
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
4
Raiders hope to heal up for stretch run to playoffs
Raiders hope to heal up for stretch run to playoffs
5
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST