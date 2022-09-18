89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 7:00 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street, near West Carey Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall said Saturday.

A man and woman, both in their 40s, died, Wall said. The apparent murder-suicide is believed to be related to domestic violence, he said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
3
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
4
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
Suspect in RJ reporter’s killing came from politically powerful family
5
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
CCSD superintendent slams proposed efforts to break up school district
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tudor Chirila Jr. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Former Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.