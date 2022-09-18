2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in North Las Vegas
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street.
Two people died in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.
North Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street, near West Carey Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall said Saturday.
A man and woman, both in their 40s, died, Wall said. The apparent murder-suicide is believed to be related to domestic violence, he said.
No further information was available.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.