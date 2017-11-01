2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Las Vegas rehab center

Two people died Wednesday morning at a northwest valley rehabilitation center in what police are calling a murder-suicide.
Nursing staff called police at 9:30 a.m. about a shooting at Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, 6650 Grand Montecito Parkway, near West Deer Springs Way and North Durango Drive.
A man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.
Homicide investigators are on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.6650 Grand Montecito Parkway, las vegas, nv