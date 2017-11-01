2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Las Vegas rehab center

Two people died Wednesday morning at a northwest valley rehabilitation center in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Two people died Wednesday morning at a northwest valley rehabilitation center in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Nursing staff called police at 9:30 a.m. about a shooting at Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, 6650 Grand Montecito Parkway, near West Deer Springs Way and North Durango Drive.

A man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Homicide investigators are on the way to the scene.

