Homicides

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Las Vegas rehab center

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2017 - 10:54 am
 

Two people died Wednesday morning at a northwest valley rehabilitation center in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Nursing staff called police at 9:30 a.m. about a shooting at Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, 6650 Grand Montecito Parkway, near West Deer Springs Way and North Durango Drive.

A man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Homicide investigators are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

