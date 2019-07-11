2 dead in Henderson in apparent murder-suicide

Henderson officers discovered a man and woman dead inside a home on Wednesday morning in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The shooting of a man and woman discovered dead in a Henderson home on Wednesday is being investigated as a murder-suicide, Henderson police said.

Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to perform a welfare check on the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive, near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department sent Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

According to the release, further information was not available due to the open investigation. It was unclear if the man and woman were related.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release their identities, as well as their cause and manner of death.

The shooting marked the department’s eighth homicide investigation this year.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the department at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

