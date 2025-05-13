2 dead in homicide in east Las Vegas, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning that left two people dead in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Homicide Lt. Robert Price discusses a double homicide that occurred in East Las Vegas on May 13, 2025. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Sandhill Road.

Authorities said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police advised that there were no suspects outstanding. However, no further information on the suspects was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.