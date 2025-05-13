68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

2 dead in homicide in east Las Vegas, police say

Homicide Lt. Robert Price discusses a double homicide that occurred in East Las Vegas on May 1 ...
Homicide Lt. Robert Price discusses a double homicide that occurred in East Las Vegas on May 13, 2025. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
More Stories
Las Vegas woman gets life in prison in what DA calls ‘worst’ child homicide
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man stabbed to death after fight at apartment in east Las Vegas
Mom of slain Vegas teen wants daughter’s death to have as much meaning as teen’s life
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2025 - 6:48 am
 
Updated May 13, 2025 - 9:52 am

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning that left two people dead in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Sandhill Road.

Authorities said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police advised that there were no suspects outstanding. However, no further information on the suspects was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES