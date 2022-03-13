2 dead in murder-suicide at downtown Las Vegas apartment

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the two were found by a neighbor in an apartment in the Fremont9 complex, 901 E. Fremont St., police said.

The Fremont9 apartment complex where two people were found dead on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in what police believe to be a murder suicide. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and a woman were found dead Saturday in a downtown Las Vegas apartment in an apparent murder-suicide.

At around 2:30 p.m., the two were found by a neighbor in an apartment in the Fremont9 complex, 901 E. Fremont St., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The neighbor told police they heard the man and the woman, who lived together, in a “domestic related argument” on Tuesday. On Saturday, the same neighbor got a call from the employer of the woman who was found dead, saying the woman had not been at work for the past couple of days.

The man, in his late 40s, and the woman, in her early 50s, were found with gunshot wounds. Spencer said it was too early to say which person shot and killed the other.

“I’m certain it did not happen today,” Spencer said. “I would say from the initial examination of the bodies and the scene, I’d say probably within the last couple of days or more than two days.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

