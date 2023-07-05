93°F
Homicides

2 dead in murder-suicide, Henderson police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Henderson police investigate a murder-suicide Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on the 2000 block of Peppe ...
Henderson police investigate a murder-suicide Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on the 2000 block of Pepperell Avenue. (Courtesy)

A man and woman are dead in what Henderson police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release.

Police were called to a residence on the 2000 block of Pepperell Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 70-year-old man said he had shot and killed his 61-year-old girlfriend and was going to shoot himself, the release said.

SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, police said, but after approximately four and a half hours of attempted negotiations, the man died by suicide.

The names of the decedents will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once their next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

