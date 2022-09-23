2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas

A man and a woman were found dead Thursday afternoon in southwest Las Vegas in a suspected murder-suicide.

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers discovered the married couple at 12:43 p.m. at a home on the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail, near South Lindell Road and West Hacienda Avenue, according to a statement Friday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman shot her husband before she died by suicide. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man and woman after their family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

