2 dead in suspected targeted shooting in east valley, police say

The shooting occurred around 3:25 a.m. at a convenience store near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting that left two women dead and a man injured near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting that left two women dead and a man injured near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shooting at a Las Vegas business early Tuesday morning that left two women dead and a man wounded is believed to have been targeted, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Pocket Change, a convenience store near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 3:25 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A man wearing dark clothing and a surgical or COVID-style mask rode a bicycle south on Nellis to the front of the store where he opened fire through the open front door. The man fled the scene east on Tropicana.

Police found three people in their 20s shot.

Johansson said it is believed that one of the victims knew the shooter.

“We’re in the process of working through that to determine if it’s targeted or random,” Johansson said. “Right now, based on information I know, I’m believing it was targeted.”

One of the women died at the scene and the two other people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. At the hospital, the other woman died, according to Johansson.

He said the man’s condition was stable.

“We have someone who went and shot people at a store that is outstanding I would say that there’s a certain threat that goes with that,” Johansson said of the danger to the public.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.