2 deaths reported at North Las Vegas home where police killed man

The Clark County coroner’s office said it is investigating two deaths that occurred at the same North Las Vegas address where a man was shot and killed Monday by police.

Details of a possible second death at the home on the 2100 block of Glider Street had not been reported before Tuesday morning, although the coroner’s office did not immediately have information to release regarding either case. Multiple requests for comment from the North Las Vegas Police Department were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

At the scene of the shooting, North Las Vegas police said officers encountered a suspect after responding to a report of unspecified “criminal activity.” Officers responded about 9 p.m. to Glider Street, which sits in a neighborhood near North 5th Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard, where they found the man who was eventually shot and killed by police.

“During the course of that encounter multiple officers discharged their firearms,” police spokesman Aaron Patty said at the scene. They shot him outside a residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on what happened between police and the man prior to the shooting were not immediately clear, nor was it clear whether the man who was killed was armed.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

