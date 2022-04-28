83°F
2 detained in fatal parking lot shooting in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2022 - 11:03 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2022 - 1:35 pm
Kevon White, left, and Von White. (LVMPD)
Kevon White (LVMPD)
Von White (LVMPD)
One person died after a shooting Wednesday night in northwest Las Vegas.

The killing occurred around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found a man in the parking lot dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Von White, 21, and Kevon White, 19, were detained in connection with the death, Metro announced Thursday.

Detectives believe the men were fighting with the victim when he was shot and both men left the area before police arrived.

Both men were arrested and booked on murder. Kevin White also was booked on owning a gun as a prohibited person, while Von White was booked on conspiracy, according to jail records.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

