2 fatally shot within hours in Las Vegas

A man and a woman were shot to death within four hours of each other in Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

A man and a woman were shot to death within four hours of each other in Las Vegas.

The first report of a shooting came around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near South University Center Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a woman was found dead in an apartment complex in the area.

At 1:59 a.m., police received a report of another shooting near Sunrise Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard.

A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified either person as of Monday morning.

Further information on what led to the killings was not immediately available, but anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Earlier on Sunday, Dominique Lucas was stabbed to death after a fight on an RTC bus driving near the Strip.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.