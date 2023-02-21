2 found dead in makeshift shelter in east Las Vegas Valley

Police suspect foul play after a man and woman were found dead in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police suspect foul play after a man and woman were found dead Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called just before 4:50 p.m. to a makeshift shelter in the 3200 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road, and found the victims, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the identification of the man and woman, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about the deaths is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

