60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

2 found dead in makeshift shelter in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 10:14 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police suspect foul play after a man and woman were found dead Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Officers were called just before 4:50 p.m. to a makeshift shelter in the 3200 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road, and found the victims, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the identification of the man and woman, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about the deaths is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
2
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
4
Poker player wins hand worth nearly $2 million – VIDEO
Poker player wins hand worth nearly $2 million – VIDEO
5
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes
Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes
Suspect arrested in death of woman left at hospital
Suspect arrested in death of woman left at hospital
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says
Woman ‘scared to death’ of man accused of killing her, police affidavit says
Man fatally shot inside garage at Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
Man fatally shot inside garage at Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
Police: 2 men linked to 4 robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Police: 2 men linked to 4 robberies across Las Vegas Valley
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room