2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas Valley residence

Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a residence Wednesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate the deaths of two people Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in a residence in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillion/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The bodies were found at 7:20 a.m. in a residence in the 8600 block of Rowland Bluff Avenue, near South Durango Drive and West Mountains Edge Parkway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro’s Homicide Lt. Robert Price is expected to provide details later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.