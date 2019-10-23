2 Henderson officers placed on leave in fatal shooting of mom

Henderson police on Wednesday identified two officers involved in Monday’s fatal police shooting of a woman who allegedly stabbed her young son.

Entrance to The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson police have identified the officers involved in the fatal police shooting of a woman who allegedly stabbed her young son on Monday afternoon.

The Henderson Police Department identified officers Edward Little and Patrick McCarrick in a Wednesday afternoon press release. Both were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

It was unclear if both officers fired their guns during the shooting.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that both officers shot,” police spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. “Those were the two that were placed on administrative leave.”

About 12:10 p.m. Monday, Claudia Nadia Rodriguez’s son called 911 from the Equestrian on Eastern Apartments, 10701 S. Eastern Ave. The 911 call disconnected, but police believe a “violent domestic incident” happened, according to a Monday release.

Officers found the boy with multiple apparent stab wounds and an “agitated woman,” later determined to be the boy’s mother. “A struggle ensued” before police shot Rodriguez, the release said.

Rodriguez later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Her son, Winston, was expected to recover after emergency surgery at University Medical Center, the release said.

According to court documents, the boy is 6 years, 10 months old, though Henderson police on Monday said he was 7.

Police on Wednesday said Little has been employed with the department since March 2008, and McCarrick has been employed since January 2016. Both were assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Rodriguez’s death marked the fourth police shooting — and the first fatal police shooting — involving Henderson officers this year.

