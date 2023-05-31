2 identified in suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley
Kathy Edgerton, 69, and Antonio Perez, 52, were found dead Sunday in the 4800 block of Odysseus Avenue.
The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified two people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide.
Kathy Edgerton, 69, died from multiple sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner. Edgerton and 52-year-0ld Antonio Perez were found dead around 9 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue, near North Cimarron Road and West Elkhorn Road.
The coroner said Perez died by suicide.
Perez killed his ex-girlfriend Edgerton and then killed himself, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday.
If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.
