2 identified in suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley

Kathy Edgerton, 69, and Antonio Perez, 52, were found dead Sunday in the 4800 block of Odysseus Avenue.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified two people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide.

Kathy Edgerton, 69, died from multiple sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner. Edgerton and 52-year-0ld Antonio Perez were found dead around 9 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue, near North Cimarron Road and West Elkhorn Road.

The coroner said Perez died by suicide.

Perez killed his ex-girlfriend Edgerton and then killed himself, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.