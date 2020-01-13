2 jailed after Henderson man’s body found in burned car in California

Two people have been arrested and charged with open murder after a missing Henderson man was found dead in a burned car in California, Las Vegas police said.

Jecory Kemp and Tyeshia James (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two people have been arrested and charged with open murder after a missing Henderson man was found dead in a burned car in California two weeks ago, Las Vegas police announced Monday.

Jecory Kemp, 28 and Tyeshia Evan James, 24 were arrested Friday after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies found Jabar Anderson’s body in a burned-out vehicle in Barstow on New Year’s Eve. They later determined he had died from a gunshot wound prior to the fire.

Anderson, 44, had been reported missing from Henderson that same day. After San Bernardino authorities identified him, they requested assistance from Las Vegas and Henderson police.

Investigators concluded that Anderson had worked at an apartment complex on Boulder Highway and was killed in an apartment there before being transported to California. He also “was involved in illegal narcotics activity,” Las Vegas police said in a news release.

Kemp was previously convicted of first-degree domestic battery in Las Vegas November 2018 but released on recognizance. James was previously convicted of first-degree domestic battery in December 2016 and released after her hearing, according to court records.

Kemp was being held Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder. James was being held on $100,000 bail on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, court records show.

Both were expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the murder is encouraged to call LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.