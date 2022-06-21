2 killed, 1 hurt in Las Vegas neighborhood shootout

A quarrel inside a northwest valley home Monday afternoon escalated into a shootout that left two men dead, according to Las Vegas police.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the 6500 block of Glowing Ember Court in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2022. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A third man was hospitalized with a survivable gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters from the scene.

Gunfire erupted at 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Glowing Ember Court, near West Azure Drive and U.S. 95.

Johansson said that officers arrived to find a fatally wounded man outside a house.

Officers went inside and discovered the second victim, Johansson said.

Both men, who were described as being in their 20s, died at the scene.

The third man walked into nearby Centennial Hills Hospital, and was later transferred to University Medical Center, where he was expected to recover, Johansson said.

Citing a “very preliminary” investigation, Johansson said that at least four people were in the house when gunshots rang out.

It was not clear how many shooters there were, but Johansson said that investigators “do not believe anybody related to this incident is outstanding.”

Detectives detained two people at the scene, although it was too early to say whether police anticipated arrests, Johansson said four hours after the shooting.

Residents in the area should expect investigators to remain at the scene for an “extended amount of time,” he added.

As the afternoon turned to evening, police escorted some residents to their homes, but barred others from going in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

