2 killed, 8 injured in stabbings outside of Strip casino

Two people were killed and eight were injured in a stabbing attack in front of a Strip casino Thursday.

Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

First responders at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Screen shot taken from video courtesy of Pierre Sandrich, a tourist from Montreal)

Traffic is shut down at Las Vegas Boulevard South by Sands/Spring Mountain Road as police investigate a deadly stabbing Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, on the Las Vegas Strip. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren addresses the media at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police received reports of the stabbing on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 11:40 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren.

One person was detained and several people were taken to nearby hospitals, including three who were listed in critical condition, Koren said.

A spokesman for University Medical Center said five people were taken to the hospital. One died after getting to the hospital, one was critically wounded and two others were in serious condition.

A large kitchen knife was found at the scene, Koren said.

“There is not a safety issue at this time,” Koren said. “We will open up the street as soon as we can.”

Pierre Fandrich, a French-speaking tourist from Montreal, said he was near a pedestrian bridge outside Wynn Las Vegas when he saw a group of three to four women dressed as showgirls on the Wynn side of the pedestrian bridge.

“He thought it was laughing at first but then he heard it was screaming, actually,” said another Montreal tourist, Maxime Wallace, who translated for Fandrich.

“There was one showgirl on the ground,” Fandrich said through the translator. “There was another showgirl on top of her, trying to help her friend. She seemed to be stabbed in the back, but she didn’t notice because she was helping the other showgirl.”

Fandrich said he did not see the suspect, but about 100 feet from the girls another person was on the ground suffering from injuries on the bridge.

“There was a lot of blood on the ground,” Fandrich said through Wallace.

Video provided to the Review-Journal showed two women in bright-red showgirl dresses being taken to ambulances in stretchers rolled down Las Vegas Boulevard.

A spokesman for nearby Fashion Show mall said the mall was not affected by the stabbing, and Wynn officials deferred to Metro for information.

Spring Mountain Road and Sands Avenue were closed near Las Vegas Boulevard while officers investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

