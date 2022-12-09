2 killed in northeast Las Vegas shooting
Two people were killed Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.
Two people were killed Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.
Officers were called at 5:14 a.m. to the 5300 block of East Craig Road after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.
Two people had died as of 6:30 a.m., Lee said.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.