Homicides

2 killed in northeast Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2022 - 7:52 am
 
(Getty Images)

Two people were killed Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 5:14 a.m. to the 5300 block of East Craig Road after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

Two people had died as of 6:30 a.m., Lee said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

