jeff_german
Homicides

2 killed in suspected murder-suicide in southern Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 10:48 am
 

Two men were found dead Sunday evening in the south Las Vegas Valley after a suspected murder-suicide.

A man and his stepson were found around 5:30 p.m. in a home on the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Bermuda Road and East Richmar Avenue, according to a statement Monday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the men had an ongoing dispute, and the stepfather shot his stepson before the stepfather died by suicide.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the men after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

