2 men arrested in Arizona linked to death of Henderson man

Jose Ortiz-Casillas, left, and Victor Denogeann (Henderson Police Department)

Officers in Phoenix on Wednesday arrested two men linked to the suspicious death of a Nevada man found dead last week in his Henderson home, Henderson police said Thursday.

The Henderson and Phoenix police departments arrested Victor Denogean, 21, and Jose Ortiz-Casillas, 20, each on one charge of murder, police said. They are awaiting extradition to Henderson.

Curtis B. Rimer, 55, was discovered dead April 11 inside his home on the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive, near West Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive. A relative from out of state had reported him missing, so police went to check on him.

Henderson police indicated detectives were investigating Rimer’s death as a homicide because he was found under “suspicious circumstances” but released no other details. The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released his cause and manner of death.

Rimer’s red 2011 Subaru Legacy was missing but has since been recovered.

The homicide investigation marked the 39th of the year in Clark County and the fourth investigated by Henderson police, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.