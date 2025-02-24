2 men arrested in Atomic Liquors bartender’s death

Two men have been arrested in the death of Hope Ritter, a bartender at Atomic Liquors.

Hope Ritter is seen behind the bar. (Atomic Liquors)

Ritter was shot inside a car on Feb. 15 in the 400 block of 11th Street, just a few blocks from the bar.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Phillip Strong and 20-year-old Charles Wright as suspects in the homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Wright was already in police custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges, and was re-booked on Friday for open murder with a deadly weapon, police said. He is also facing charges of burglary while in possession of a firearm and two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, according to court records.

Police said Strong was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday. He was booked on the same charges, court records show.

Court records state Wright and Strong are expected to make an initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

Ritter, 29, worked at Atomic Liquors for two years, and was known for being a loving mother and friend with a roster of “regulars,” according to her colleagues.

Atomic Liquors held a fundraiser Sunday night to honor Ritter and raise money for her 10-year-old daughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.