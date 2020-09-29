2 men arrested in connection with shooting death on Sunday

Las Vegas police on Monday arrested two 33-year-old men in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that killed one man and injured another.

Jimmie Newson, left, and Thirlon Newman, right. (LVMPD)

About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called for a report of a fight in front of a convenience store on the 2500 block of South Valley View Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. When police arrived, they found two men lying in the parking lot.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, where one man died. The other was in critical condition early Sunday, police said.

Police on Monday arrested 33-year-old Jimmie Newson and 33-year-old Thirlon Newman in connection with the man’s death. They were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and face charges of murder and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, police said.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.