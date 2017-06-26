2 men die after argument over dominoes game in Las Vegas

Police officers instigate a shooting on Wendy Lane in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Two men in their 20s died Sunday night after an argument broke out over a game of dominoes at a northeast Las Vegas home, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to a call about a shooting at the home on the 4400 block of Wendy Lane, near East Craig and North Walnut roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath.

After the argument began, another man retrieved a gun from his car, went back inside the home and opened fire, McGrath said. Police are searching for the suspected shooter, he said.

Another man, who is in his 30s, was injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital. A fourth man was in the house during the shooting, but he was unharmed, McGrath said.

“It’s a sad night for the people in this area, for something like this to happen over what could be called nothing,” he said.

Family and onlookers arrived at the scene shortly after police. They gathered in front of the crime scene tape, some trying to peer into the open garage where crime scene investigators were working, others crying out and breaking down as the news spread.

Bishop Darrell Thomas was there to console them.

“We’ve just got to pray and give them comfort,” he said. “We just have to take it in stride.”

This wasn’t the first crime scene Thomas has seen, “but this one, it hits close to the heart,” he said. ”It hits close to the heart.”

