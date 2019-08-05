2 men found dead in Las Vegas home were homicide victims

Two men found dead with gunshot wounds Friday night in a northwest Las Vegas home died in a double homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said on Monday.

Police officers investigate after two people were found dead at a home in the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Two 19-year-old victims died in deaths that were ruled homicides by the Clark County coroner's office on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found Friday night in a northwest valley home as a double homicide.

The two have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski, both 19, of Las Vegas.

Bailey died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, while Deborski was killed by a gunshot wound to his head, according to the coroner’s office. Both men’s deaths were ruled homicides.

Police have said that their bodies were found about 8:50 p.m. in the entrance of a home on the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way, after at least one 911 call reporting gunshots. Investigators believe the shooting happened sometime after 8 p.m. inside the home.

As of Monday morning, police had not determined a motive in the shooting or identified a suspect or suspects, although detectives are seeking a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt seen in the area just prior to the shooting.

“We know someone walked past the suspect on Airola Peak Street at 8:42 p.m.,” Metro stated Saturday in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

