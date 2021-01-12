2 men killed in central Las Vegas shooting identified

Police were called to the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., around 5:30 p.m. Friday in response to reported gunshots.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department investigate two homicides at the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two men killed in a central Las Vegas shooting on Friday evening.

They were Sean McLemore, 32, and Antwan Pope Jr., 30. The coroner’s office said McLemore died of gunshot wounds and Pope died of a gunshot wound to the head. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Police were called to the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., around 5:30 p.m. Friday in response to reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the two men with gunshot wounds.

Pope was pronounced dead at the scene, and McLemore was taken to University Medical Center where he died, the coroner’s office said.

Detectives believe that the two men killed were involved in a fight with another man, during which he shot the two, police said Saturday. The shooter then fled the complex in an unknown vehicle.

Police said the suspect is about 6-foot-4 and about 210 pounds. He has long hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metros’ homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.