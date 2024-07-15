2 men killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Two men were killed in a drive-by shooting late Saturday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, authorities say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residents in the 3000 block of Kaibab Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near a freeway. Medical personnel pronounced the the man dead at the scene, police said.

Police then were notified that an additional man had arrived at Sunrise Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound connected to the incident. The victim later died, according to police.

The investigation indicates that both males were shot in front of a resident by a vehicle that drove by and fled the area after the shooting, police said.

The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.