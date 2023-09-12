2 men killed in Las Vegas shootings identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified two men who were fatally shot last week.

Police respond to a shooting at a Circle K store on the corner of Fremont Street and St. Louis Street on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Antonio Lucas Jr., 24, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Lucas was shot Sunday afternoon outside a Circle K store at St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street. Emanuel Hodges, 42, was arrested in connection with the killing.

It was unclear how Hodges was identified as a suspect, but the Metropolitan Police Department said Lucas and Hodges were both shot during a fight outside the store.

A day earlier, Andre Bryant, 33, died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Bryant was found in a vehicle Saturday night on the 7800 block of Rainshower Drive, near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road. Police did not provide details on what led to the shooting, and a suspect had not been identified as of Tuesday.

The coroner’s office did not say where either man was from.

