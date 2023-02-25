2 minors arrested in connection with northeast Las Vegas homicide

Carlos Martinez, 46, of Las Vegas, was fatally shot in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street on Feb. 10.

A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police arrested two minors Thursday in connection with a northeast Las Vegas Valley homicide.

On Feb. 10, Carlos Martinez, 46, of Las Vegas, was fatally shot inside his garage in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, around 4 p.m.

The coroner ruled that Martinez died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said two male juveniles were identified as suspects and were booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall each on a count of open murder.

No further information was available Friday afternoon.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.