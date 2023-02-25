50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

2 minors arrested in connection with northeast Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 4:27 pm
 
A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street on Friday, Feb. 10, ...
A homicide investigation was ongoing in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police arrested two minors Thursday in connection with a northeast Las Vegas Valley homicide.

On Feb. 10, Carlos Martinez, 46, of Las Vegas, was fatally shot inside his garage in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, around 4 p.m.

The coroner ruled that Martinez died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said two male juveniles were identified as suspects and were booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall each on a count of open murder.

No further information was available Friday afternoon.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
2
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
5
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple sh ...
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida, authorities say
By David Fischer The Associated Press

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for two shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

More stories for you
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
Man arrested in connection with Henderson woman’s overdose death
Man fatally shot outside downtown Las Vegas house party
Man fatally shot outside downtown Las Vegas house party
Argument at Spring Valley park leads to fatal stabbing
Argument at Spring Valley park leads to fatal stabbing
Man fatally shot inside garage at Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
Man fatally shot inside garage at Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
‘She took care of others more than herself’: Las Vegas family mourns crash victim
‘She took care of others more than herself’: Las Vegas family mourns crash victim
Rallygoers come together to call for change in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
Rallygoers come together to call for change in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death